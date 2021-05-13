McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Increased by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $19,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $2.31 on Thursday, reaching $230.25. 37,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,464. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $238.18. The company has a market cap of $171.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

