Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $2.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.80. 113,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,489,780. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $128.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.31.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.