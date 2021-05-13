MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 245.38% and a negative return on equity of 168.39%. MedAvail updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

MDVL traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,184. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.44. MedAvail has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $46.20. The firm has a market cap of $346.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDVL. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

