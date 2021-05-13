Medica Group (LON:MGP) Given Add Rating at Numis Securities

Medica Group (LON:MGP)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.

MGP stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 160 ($2.09). 88,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,255. Medica Group has a 1-year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 165.58 ($2.16). The firm has a market cap of £195.83 million and a PE ratio of 36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 155.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 129.96.

About Medica Group

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom. It offers NightHawk emergency computerised tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

