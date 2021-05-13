Medica Group (LON:MGP) Given Add Rating at Numis Securities

Medica Group (LON:MGP)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.
MGP stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 160 ($2.09). 88,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,255. Medica Group has a 1-year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 165.58 ($2.16). The firm has a market cap of £195.83 million and a PE ratio of 36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 155.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 129.96.
About Medica Group
