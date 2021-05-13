MediShares Market Capitalization Tops $12.92 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. One MediShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MediShares has a total market cap of $12.92 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MediShares has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00084876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00018924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.42 or 0.01027135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00067202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00110014 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00058130 BTC.

MediShares Coin Profile

MediShares (MDS) is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

