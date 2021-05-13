megaBONK Trading 12.9% Lower Over Last Week (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. In the last week, megaBONK has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. megaBONK has a total market capitalization of $895,953.00 and approximately $6,063.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One megaBONK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00083425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00018681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.64 or 0.01079112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00068309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00111153 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00060824 BTC.

About megaBONK

megaBONK (MBONK) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

