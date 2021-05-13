MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 105.01% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MeiraGTx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Shares of MeiraGTx stock opened at $13.17 on Thursday. MeiraGTx has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $583.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 283.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MeiraGTx will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MeiraGTx news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,336,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,783.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $57,108.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 434,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,574,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,690 shares of company stock worth $380,470. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

