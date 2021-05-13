Meme Hits Market Capitalization of $25.59 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Meme has a total market cap of $25.59 million and $7.40 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meme has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meme coin can currently be bought for approximately $914.09 or 0.01826309 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

