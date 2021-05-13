MenaPay Price Tops $0.0142 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 23% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. One MenaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $1,467.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00084876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00018924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.42 or 0.01027135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00067202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00110014 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00058130 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

