Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,147 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $97,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,859,341. The firm has a market cap of $199.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.