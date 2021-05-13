MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

MKKGY traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.49. 37,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,022. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $36.50.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.