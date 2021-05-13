Merculet Hits One Day Volume of $159,391.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $159,391.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Merculet has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. One Merculet coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $326.94 or 0.00650640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00082503 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.81 or 0.00232459 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.93 or 0.01207841 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.44 or 0.01067549 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,330,298,835 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

