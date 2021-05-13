Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.54% of Mercury General worth $18,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Mercury General by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Mercury General by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $65.05 on Thursday. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.70.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $951.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other Mercury General news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $724,020.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,601,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,199,295.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

