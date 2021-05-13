Mercury One Day Trading Volume Tops $51,181.00 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 13th. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $51,181.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mercury has traded down 23.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.27 or 0.00619335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00080683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.74 or 0.00237030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $547.45 or 0.01092783 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $591.68 or 0.01181077 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mercury Coin Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

