Meridian Network Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $347,647.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Meridian Network Coin Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a coin. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

