Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mersana Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.42). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $14.51 on Thursday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 13.05, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.26.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $143,552.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at $583,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $65,262.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at $530,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,304,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,929,000 after buying an additional 1,475,727 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,850,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,113,000 after buying an additional 924,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,556,000 after buying an additional 735,806 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,122,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,861,000 after purchasing an additional 534,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,237,000.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.