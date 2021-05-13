Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $46.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

MEOH stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.66. 9,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,915. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.05. Methanex has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Methanex by 30,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 527.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

