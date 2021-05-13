Metronome Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 13th. Over the last week, Metronome has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $5.04 or 0.00010271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a market capitalization of $59.23 million and approximately $120,930.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.18 or 0.00609408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00079439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.64 or 0.00229445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.38 or 0.01062008 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $561.71 or 0.01144155 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,033,193 coins and its circulating supply is 11,746,819 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

