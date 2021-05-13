Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 90 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,200.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,235.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1,951.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,323.30 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

