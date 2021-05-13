MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Mary Chris Jammet Sells 5,000 Shares

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mary Chris Jammet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Mary Chris Jammet sold 6,626 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $255,896.12.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.47. 8,113,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,198,738. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,657,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,715,000 after acquiring an additional 284,483 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,669,000 after buying an additional 5,828,897 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,891,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,286,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Bank of America raised MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

