MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Position Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,495,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,379 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of MGM Resorts International worth $56,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $80,768,048.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,619 shares in the company, valued at $283,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,379,293 shares of company stock valued at $89,073,437. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $37.14 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.