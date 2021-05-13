Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. Sells 1,525 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $120,414.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.38. 589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,976. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.54. City Holding has a 12-month low of $53.06 and a 12-month high of $88.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.67.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that City Holding will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in City in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of City in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of City by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its holdings in City by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in City in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

