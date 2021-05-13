Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Rosenbaum Jay D.’s Largest Position

Rosenbaum Jay D. cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,048 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 9.7% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Microsoft by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,185,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,380,000 after purchasing an additional 810,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.80.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $239.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $175.68 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

