Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s 6th Largest Position

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,446 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.5% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 23,119 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 17,371 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 190,495 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,369,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $239.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.52. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $175.68 and a 12-month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.