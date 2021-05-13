Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Reduced by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,565 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,414 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.8% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $239.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $175.68 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

