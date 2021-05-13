Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,152 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.3% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 23,119 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 17,371 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 190,495 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $239.00 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $175.68 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.37 and its 200-day moving average is $230.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

