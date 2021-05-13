Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Raised by Freed Investment Group

Freed Investment Group grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,775 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.9% of Freed Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Freed Investment Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,233 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 38,446 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $239.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $175.68 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

