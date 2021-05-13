Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Director Purchases $15,100.00 in Stock

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Director Eric A. Koch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $15,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,598.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MSVB stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.07. 29,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474. Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12. The company has a market cap of $47.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.34.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including savings, money market deposit, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles and truck, boats, and motorcycles and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits and other personal loans; and unsecured consumer loans.

