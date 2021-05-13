Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,546,455 Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,546,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,227,000. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 6.4% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 6.13% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $6,899,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,437,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.39. The company had a trading volume of 17,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,229. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.77. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $94.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

