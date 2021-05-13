Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $52,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $3,262,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 62,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 446.0% in the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 18,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $239.40. 75,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251,846. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $245.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $131.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.35.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

