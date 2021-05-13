Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 1,043,880 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 297.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043,880 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.10% of General Motors worth $80,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $8,476,943.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 248,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,480,953.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nomura upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.50. 448,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,764,910. The company has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.89.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

