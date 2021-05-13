Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys Shares of 198,000 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 198,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,293,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.33% of Vanguard Health Care ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.52. The company had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,624. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.17. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $182.66 and a 1-year high of $242.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.