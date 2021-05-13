Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1,046.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $33,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,244 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,571 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 374.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 251,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,441,000 after purchasing an additional 198,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,655,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.06. 306,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,863,412. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.67 and its 200 day moving average is $140.23. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $97.15 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.