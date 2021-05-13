Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,318,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. NICE accounts for approximately 2.9% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 2.09% of NICE worth $287,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in NICE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,901,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,102,000 after acquiring an additional 45,199 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,566,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,347,000 after buying an additional 582,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 4,864,233.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,261,000 after buying an additional 875,562 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at $167,039,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 561,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,186,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $224.09. 9,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,343. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $161.30 and a 52-week high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $438.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.78 million. On average, research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.85.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

