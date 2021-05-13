Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $24.85 Million Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Darden Restaurants worth $24,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,010.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,226 shares of company stock valued at $21,815,605 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRI. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.28. 18,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of -137.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $61.21 and a one year high of $149.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.89 and its 200 day moving average is $128.42.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

