Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $58.80 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 241.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,394,640 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Ford Motor worth $58,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 242,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,909 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.47. 1,290,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,802,180. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.66.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

