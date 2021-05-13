Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,996 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.7% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $172,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total transaction of $12,061,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,885,122 shares of company stock valued at $555,355,091. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $305.39. 484,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,560,006. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $200.69 and a one year high of $331.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.57. The company has a market cap of $865.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

