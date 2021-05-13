Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,488 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,552 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Palo Alto Networks worth $55,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 606 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,906 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.71.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW traded down $7.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $327.45. The stock had a trading volume of 15,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,117. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of -108.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $344.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.79 and a twelve month high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

