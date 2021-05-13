Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $27.25 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 120.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.57.

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $5.52 on Thursday, hitting $134.73. 186,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,457,194. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.