Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $46.35 Million in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 322,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,349,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.43% of AGCO at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 3.2% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in AGCO by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AGCO by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in AGCO by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $118,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,095 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,935. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.27.

NYSE AGCO traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.25. 17,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,660. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

