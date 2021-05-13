Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 185,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,382,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Deere & Company as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.00.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $376.92. The company had a trading volume of 30,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,539. Deere & Company has a one year low of $117.85 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $118.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

