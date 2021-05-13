Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 1,220,134 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,773,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220,134 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.5% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $145,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 42.0% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $41.74. 1,158,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,047,543. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $357.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $42.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.