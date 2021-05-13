Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 391,747 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4,470.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 400,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,747 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $25,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,729,977. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

