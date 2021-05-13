Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Raises Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 120.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,325,632 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272,378 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $76,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,360 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 54,006 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,231,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,489,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,078.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,174,716 shares of company stock valued at $76,058,651. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.75. 925,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,592,555. The firm has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of -474.95 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.90. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,500.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

