Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 135,390 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,080 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 135,390 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $43,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Benchmark decreased their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.04.

Shares of BA traded up $2.02 on Thursday, reaching $222.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,425,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.98, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.91.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.