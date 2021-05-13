Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 665,000 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 665,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $27,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 83,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 23,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,843,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

ITB traded down $4.40 on Thursday, reaching $69.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,091,435 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.50 and its 200 day moving average is $61.78.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

