Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 78,837 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 752,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,837 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF makes up 2.6% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $256,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,675,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 87,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,060,000 after buying an additional 16,744 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,180,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IGV traded down $8.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $333.67. 1,522,293 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $355.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.92. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

