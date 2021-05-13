Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 29,482 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.43% of Miller Industries worth $12,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 64,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 99,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLR stock opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $472.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.02. Miller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $47.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.71.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $178.34 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.17%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

