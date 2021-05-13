Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NERV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 58,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,482. The firm has a market cap of $113.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $15.22.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

