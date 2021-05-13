Minter Network (BIP) Trading Down 15.3% This Week

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $46.05 million and $304,229.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00080691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.03 or 0.00590794 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.45 or 0.00234018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00031280 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00012334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004086 BTC.

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,116,765,132 coins and its circulating supply is 3,911,555,565 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

